Children help choose new equipment for playground

NEW equipment for the recreation ground in Watlington is to be bought by the parish council.

Children and parents were invited to the playground off Love Lane over the weekend to say what they would like to see using a survey form.

The equipment will include a new roundabout and climbing walls and will cost a total of £17,000.

Contractor Playdale has agreed to remove the current equipment, which is damaged, and replace it with new items at a discount. Councillor Tim Horton, who is a member of the council’s operations committee, said: “We’ve been having conversations with Playdale to remove a piece of equipment that has created disappointment due to breakdowns ever since it was installed.

“We were spending a lot of money on repairs so it has been agreed that we are getting a dozen new items.

“We had some choices to make so we invited children and parents to come along.” The council has received 36 responses so far. Cllr Horton said: “We are expecting to receive more responses as we go along but some patterns are beginning to show.

“Our children want equipment that will challenge them physically and in terms of balance and that is what we want to put in place.”

The council ran another survey asking residents what new sports facility they would like to see in Watlington and received 252 responses.

Councillor Steve Bolingbroke said: “A pool and gym came out top with a variety of additional football facilities also being mentioned.

“A swimming pool was the top choice for young people alongside improvements at the skate park and the playground as well as a youth centre.

“Improvements at the recreation ground also scored highly with better seating, lighting and a café being suggested.”

The playground survey can be completed at www.watlington.org