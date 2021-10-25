Monday, 25 October 2021

Help wanted

WATLINGTON Youth Club is seeking a new leader.

The club, which meets at the sports pavilion off Shirburn Street every Thursday from 6pm to 8pm, is looking for a volunteer to help out for two-and-a-half hours a week.

For more information, email svandepette@
hotmail.com

