Plots profit

BEACONS could be installed in Wargrave to mark ... [more]
Monday, 08 November 2021
VOLUNTEERS raised more than £235 towards a new water supply at Watlington allotments.
Josh and Kirsty Robinson-Ward organised the fund-
raiser at the town hall.
Vegetables and baked goods and chutneys made by plot-holders using produce grown at the allotments were sold to raise money.
08 November 2021
