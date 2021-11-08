Monday, 08 November 2021

Bathroom blaze drama

FIRE crews were called to a house in High Street, Watlington, when the bathroom floor caught fire.

The incident, which happened at about 6.45am on Monday, was blamed on a malfunction of the underfloor heating.

An Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: “Crews wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire and then cut away the affected area of floor to make sure the fire hadn’t spread.

“The owners were fortunate to have a smoke alarm which activated once smoke reached it, allowing them additional time to escape and call 999.”

