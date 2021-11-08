Bathroom blaze drama

BEACONS could be installed in Wargrave to mark ... [more]
Monday, 08 November 2021
FIRE crews were called to a house in High Street, Watlington, when the bathroom floor caught fire.
The incident, which happened at about 6.45am on Monday, was blamed on a malfunction of the underfloor heating.
An Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: “Crews wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire and then cut away the affected area of floor to make sure the fire hadn’t spread.
“The owners were fortunate to have a smoke alarm which activated once smoke reached it, allowing them additional time to escape and call 999.”
08 November 2021
More News:
Painting of view through hedge chosen for Christmas card
THE Wargrave Heritage Trust is once again selling ... [more]
POLL: Have your say