Club calls

Women celebrate 100th and 101st birthdays at home
TWO women at a care home celebrated their ... [more]
Monday, 15 November 2021
RESIDENTS of Watlington are needed to establish a new rugby and hockey club.
The parish council ran a survey asking residents what new sports facilities they would like to see in the town and received 252 responses, which identified an interest in forming the clubs.
If you can help, call the parish clerk on (01491) 613867.
15 November 2021
