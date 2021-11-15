Revival of hedgerows

NEW hedgerows are to be planted at West Meadows in Watlington.

Groups including the town’s climate action group and environment group have teamed up with the Campaign for Rural England and the charity Wild Oxfordshire to look after hedgerows in the parish.

Coppicing work at West Meadows will take place this month and volunteers will fill the gaps with new plants.

Nicola Schafer, one of founders of the climate action group, said: “Some of the hedges are in poor condition and we have now got some funding from the Campaign for Rural England to finally do some work on them.

“Coppicing looks quite dramatic as it means cutting the hedge to the ground level but that allows it to grow stronger. It’s great to be able to start doing some important practical work.”

Hedgerows are vital for wildlife, providing a home, shelter, foraging and hunting grounds and travel corridors.

If you would like to help, email Fiona Danks on

fionadanks@gmail.com