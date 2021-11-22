‘Tommy’ gift

Coroner criticises care home where 93-year-old woman died five days after falling out of bed
THE family of an elderly woman who died five days ... [more]
Monday, 22 November 2021
AN “unknown Tommy” figure has been donated to Watlington Parish Council.
Councillor Tim Horton said about £140 was donated by a resident towards the metal sculpture, which will be erected next year to mark Remembrance Day.
He said: “The donation was made this year and it will be held by the parish council. The silhouette of our fallen soldier will be movable and we hope it will revolve around different locations in town.”
22 November 2021
