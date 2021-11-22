Monday, 22 November 2021

‘Tommy’ gift

AN “unknown Tommy” figure has been donated to Watlington Parish Council.

Councillor Tim Horton said about £140 was donated by a resident towards the metal sculpture, which will be erected next year to mark Remembrance Day.

He said: “The donation was made this year and it will be held by the parish council. The silhouette of our fallen soldier will be movable and we hope it will revolve around different locations in town.”  

