Action as art

AN art exhibition about climate action will be held at Watlington town hall this weekend and on Monday.

From The Ground Up: Stories of Climate Action, features examples from around Oxfordshire.

There will be an exhibit about Watlington’s green plan art trail, which is described as “a visual summary of community cohesion at its finest”.

The exhibition is open on Saturday from 2pm to 6pm, Sunday (11am to 6pm) and Monday (11am to 2pm).