Lane to be made safer

Coroner criticises care home where 93-year-old woman died five days after falling out of bed
THE family of an elderly woman who died five days ... [more]
Monday, 22 November 2021
SPEED bumps and chicanes will be installed on Pyrton Lane, Watlington, by April.
The work, which will cost £10,000, is designed to make the busy road safer for pedestrians and drivers.
Residents have been fighting for safety improvements since 2017.
In June, Watlington Parish Council decided to support the traffic-calming measures as traffic on Pyrton Lane is likely to increase with the new housing developments in the area.
In 2019, residents backed the introduction of a 20mph speed limit along part of the road following a number of accidents. A survey of nearby households found the majority were in favour of installing speed bumps and build-outs.
22 November 2021
More News:
Coroner criticises care home where 93-year-old woman died five days after falling out of bed
THE family of an elderly woman who died five days ... [more]
POLL: Have your say