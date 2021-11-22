Monday, 22 November 2021

Lane to be made safer

SPEED bumps and chicanes will be installed on Pyrton Lane, Watlington, by April.

The work, which will cost £10,000, is designed to make the busy road safer for pedestrians and drivers.

Residents have been fighting for safety improvements since 2017.

In June, Watlington Parish Council decided to support the traffic-calming measures as traffic on Pyrton Lane is likely to increase with the new housing developments in the area. 

In 2019, residents backed the introduction of a 20mph speed limit along part of the road following a number of accidents. A survey of nearby households found the majority were in favour of installing speed bumps and build-outs.

