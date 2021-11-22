Bus route cash bid

A NEW bus route connecting Watlington with Wallingford and Thame could be introduced.

Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, has backed a bid to secure £56million from the Government’s £3 billion national bus strategy fund to create new routes.

The routes include a new South Oxfordshire Chilterns “semi-flexible route” linking Wallingford to Thame via Ewelme, Britwell Salome, Watlington, Pyrton and Lewknor.

Councillor Freddie Van Mierlo, who represents Watlington on the county council, said: “This is an initial plan for a new route and there will be something similar to a call centre to request the bus stops when needed.

“If it proves successful, it will then be implemented. It’s not going to be a full service yet but a lifeline for people who can’t drive.

“A lot will depend on how much money we receive from the Government.”

Matt Reid, who chairs Watlington Parish Council, said: “It seems really good as a service that residents can call when they need it.”

Funding for the service, as well as additional funding for route 11 from Watlington to Oxford, will depend on the bid being successful.