Monday, 29 November 2021

Festive music

A FESTIVE musical evening will take place at St Leonard’s Church in Watlington on December 9.

Christmas Round Ours will feature West End actors including Fra Fee, Declan Bennett, Tyrone Huntley, Phil King, Maimuna Memon and Laura Tebbutt and a performance by the Watlington Choir.

For tickets, visit www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/
christmas-round-ours-tickets
-208605603977

