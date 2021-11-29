Festive music

Residents fear for future of pub after sale
A PUB in Wargrave has been sold but there are ... [more]
Monday, 29 November 2021
A FESTIVE musical evening will take place at St Leonard’s Church in Watlington on December 9.
Christmas Round Ours will feature West End actors including Fra Fee, Declan Bennett, Tyrone Huntley, Phil King, Maimuna Memon and Laura Tebbutt and a performance by the Watlington Choir.
For tickets, visit www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/
christmas-round-ours-tickets
-208605603977
29 November 2021
More News:
Concern at lack of planning for new recreation ground
THE clerk of Sonning Common Parish Council is ... [more]
POLL: Have your say