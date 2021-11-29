Monday, 29 November 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Jumpers plea

CHRISTMAS jumpers are needed to raise money for Watlington Primary School.

The school’s parent teacher association needs items for its annual preloved Christmas jumper sale.

It will have a stall at the Watlington Christmas Market on December 4 and will also be running a Santa’s grotto.

If you can help, email
watlingtonoxonpta@gmail.com

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33