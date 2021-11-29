Cars targeted

FOUR cars were broken into while parked at Watlington Hill.

The incident, which happened at around 11.30pm on Tuesday last week, is the latest in a series of thefts from cars in the area.

The proximity to the beauty spot makes it a prime target for thieves as walkers often leave their cars unattended for hours.

Police said the suspects were two men who were driving a red vehicle.

Anyone with information should call Thames Valley Police on 101, quoting the reference number 43210519353.