Cars targeted

Residents fear for future of pub after sale
A PUB in Wargrave has been sold but there are ... [more]
Monday, 29 November 2021
FOUR cars were broken into while parked at Watlington Hill.
The incident, which happened at around 11.30pm on Tuesday last week, is the latest in a series of thefts from cars in the area.
The proximity to the beauty spot makes it a prime target for thieves as walkers often leave their cars unattended for hours.
Police said the suspects were two men who were driving a red vehicle.
Anyone with information should call Thames Valley Police on 101, quoting the reference number 43210519353.
29 November 2021
More News:
Concern at lack of planning for new recreation ground
THE clerk of Sonning Common Parish Council is ... [more]
POLL: Have your say