Pictures plea

PHOTOGRAPHERS are needed for a new community group in Watlington.

Nicola Schafer and Dee Robinson are looking for professionals and amateurs to join their photography group and take pictures of events in the town.

Members will choose which events to cover and share skills with other people in the industry. 

If you can help, email
watlingtonphotography
group@gmail.com

