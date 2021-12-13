Monday, 13 December 2021

Santa launches tree festival at church

ABOUT 100 people attended the launch of the Christmas tree festival at St Leonard’s Church in Watlington on Sunday.

Father Christmas switched on the lights on the 30 trees, which will be on display until December 21 from 2pm to 4.30pm daily.

The trees have been decorated by residents and community groups with a theme of “These are a few of my favourite things”.

Mince pies and mulled wine were served at the launch event and children received chocolate from Father Christmas.

Janet Vaughan, one of the festival organisers, said: “We had no idea how many people would turn up because of the new covid variant but it went very well.

“We had a very good turnout and I think everyone had a great time. Our youngest visitor was three weeks old.”

The festival proceeds will go towards replacing the main doors with glass ones to make the church more welcoming.

Mrs Vaughan said: “We are very excited about the plans for the new doors and have seen the architect’s drawings.

“We hope to be able to get them as soon as possible.”

Mulled wine and mince pies will be on sale at the church this weekend.

