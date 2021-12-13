Festive story

FREDDIE VAN MIERLO, who represents Watlington on ... [more]
Monday, 13 December 2021
A CHRISTMAS story time for children will take place at Watlington library on December 18 at 10.30am.
Meanwhile, the library is offering home visits where volunteers deliver books to people’s houses if they can’t make the trip to High Street.
For more information, call the library on (01491) 612241.
