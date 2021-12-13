Slow down, Freddie

FREDDIE VAN MIERLO, who represents Watlington on ... [more]
Monday, 13 December 2021
FREDDIE VAN MIERLO, who represents Watlington on Oxfordshire County Council, is clearly excited about getting married later this month.
In an update to parish councillors and clerks, he said: “I’m sure I’ve told most people by now — it’s all I seem to talk about — but I’m getting married this month and so from next week will be off-grid.
“If you would like an email or letter from me to support your application for 20mph zones, please get in touch asap.”
13 December 2021
