Man denies murder of mother

A MAN killed his mother with a broken bottle on a country walk because he thought she was a “demon”, a court heard.

Daniel O’Hara-Wright, 23, was walking with his mother Carole in woodland at Watlington Hill on October 23 last year when he allegedly turned on her.

He then fled the scene and ran to a pond where he dumped personal belongings, Oxford Crown Court heard.

O’Hara-Wright, who denies murder, told police later that he had removed her eyeballs because he “did not want her looking at him”.

The court heard how he used a broken glass bottle and stick to murder his mother at the beauty spot, which is owned by the National Trust.

He then ran into a road and jumped on a passing driver’s car before forcing her to take him to Christmas Common. When they arrived, O’Hara-Wright got out of the car and ran across the countryside.

Somehow he electrocuted himself so badly that he had to have an arm amputated.

Alan Blake, prosecuting, said: “Daniel had not been diagnosed with any mental disorder but members of his family had observed some increasingly strange and erratic behaviour.

“At a point early in the walk it appears that Daniel launched a ferocious attack on his mother and inflicted fatal injuries upon her.

“He used sticks, a broken glass bottle and his feet.”

He said O’Hara-Wright broke into a nearby farmhouse, where the occupants were enjoying a sauna before they found him naked and covered in blood inside their bathroom and called police.

Mr Blake said that when officers asked O’Hara-Wright if anyone else was hurt O’Hara-Wright replied: “I’ve hurt my mum”. Later he said: “It was kill or be killed”.

He was taken to hospital where it was found he had sustained knife injuries to his throat and groin that were believed to have been self-inflicted.

The court head that while he was in hospital O’Hara-Wright assaulted a police officer and attacked a nurse with a spoon handle before trying to stab himself.

Two psychiatrists have separately examined him and concluded that he could claim to have been insane at the time of the killing.

O’Hara-Wright, of Uxbridge, west London, is being held in a secure hospital so cannot be at his trial.

His defence, led by Mark Graffius QC, is expected to argue that he was insane at the time of the killing and not responsible for his actions.

The trial continues.