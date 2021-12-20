£1,400 raised by calendar

Man who killed mother cleared of murder due to his insanity
A MAN who killed his mother because he was ... [more]
Monday, 20 December 2021
A CALENDAR featuring scenes of Watlington raised more than £1,400 for the town’s library.
The library’s Friends group asked residents to submit photographs for the calendar with the theme of “the heart of Watlington”.
The 60 images submitted were judged by award-
winning photographer Ruth Morris, an Associate of the Royal Photographic Society and whittled down to 12, one for each month.
This was the third year that the photographic competition has been held.
Notecards with pictures from the calendar and the two previous ones are on sale at the library to raise more money.
20 December 2021
More News:
Man who killed mother cleared of murder due to his insanity
A MAN who killed his mother because he was ... [more]
School raises £4,000 as village hall craft fair returns
ABOUT 600 people attended the Goring Craft Fair. ... [more]
POLL: Have your say