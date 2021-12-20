Monday, 20 December 2021

£1,400 raised by calendar

A CALENDAR featuring scenes of Watlington raised more than £1,400 for the town’s library.

The library’s Friends group asked residents to submit photographs for the calendar with the theme of “the heart of Watlington”.

The 60 images submitted were judged by award-
winning photographer Ruth Morris, an Associate of the Royal Photographic Society and whittled down to 12, one for each month.

This was the third year that the photographic competition has been held.

Notecards with pictures from the calendar and the two previous ones are on sale at the library to raise more money.

