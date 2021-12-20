Party night

Man who killed mother cleared of murder due to his insanity
A MAN who killed his mother because he was ... [more]
Monday, 20 December 2021
WATLINGTON Football Club is to hold a party at the sports pavilion off Shirburn Street on New Year’s Eve from 7pm.
Tickets cost £5 (£3 for members). For more information, email hsmith884@gmail.com
20 December 2021
School raises £4,000 as village hall craft fair returns
ABOUT 600 people attended the Goring Craft Fair. ... [more]
