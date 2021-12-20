Food appeal

Man who killed mother cleared of murder due to his insanity
Monday, 20 December 2021
WATLINGTON Methodist Church is appealing for donations of food.
It needs grocery items as well as Christmas goodies, which will be given to the Community Emergency Foodbank in Oxford.
Donations can be left inside the porch of the church in Shirburn Street.
