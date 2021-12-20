Monday, 20 December 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Food appeal

WATLINGTON Methodist Church is appealing for donations of food.

It needs grocery items as well as Christmas goodies, which will be given to the Community Emergency Foodbank in Oxford.

Donations can be left inside the porch of the church in Shirburn Street.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33