New hedging

NEW hedgerows were planted at West Meadows in Watlington on Sunday.

Twenty-five volunteers helped fill gaps with new plants and were advised by hedge expert Nigel Adams.

Nicola Schafer, from the town’s climate action group, said: “We had so many people coming out to help, it was amazing.

“It was incredible seeing new plants being planted where there used to be a dying hedgerow.

“It was a collaborative effort to create a new mixed hedgerow which will provide shelter and a new habitat for our wildlife.”