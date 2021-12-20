New hedging

Man who killed mother cleared of murder due to his insanity
A MAN who killed his mother because he was ... [more]
Monday, 20 December 2021
NEW hedgerows were planted at West Meadows in Watlington on Sunday.
Twenty-five volunteers helped fill gaps with new plants and were advised by hedge expert Nigel Adams.
Nicola Schafer, from the town’s climate action group, said: “We had so many people coming out to help, it was amazing.
“It was incredible seeing new plants being planted where there used to be a dying hedgerow.
“It was a collaborative effort to create a new mixed hedgerow which will provide shelter and a new habitat for our wildlife.”
20 December 2021
More News:
Man who killed mother cleared of murder due to his insanity
A MAN who killed his mother because he was ... [more]
School raises £4,000 as village hall craft fair returns
ABOUT 600 people attended the Goring Craft Fair. ... [more]
POLL: Have your say