Film about vital brook

A NEW documentary film about Watlington’s chalk stream is to be released early next year.

It is directed by Nicola Shafer, a photographer and film-maker who lives in St Leonard’s Close and

co-founded the town’s climate action group.

It features readings by acting couple Jeremy Irons and Sinead Cusack, who live in the town, and explores the work of local organisations working to improve the brook.

Ms Schafer said: “I’ve been working on this film over the last year.

“The chalk stream is a very rare and important environment and we want to make people aware of it.

“I had lived in Watlington for 10 years before I found out how important the stream was — I did know there was a stream but didn’t know it was so precious.

“Watlington would not be here if it wasn’t for the stream so it’s important for us from an environmental and social point of view.

“It’s under threat for lots of different reasons and we want to spread the word. This is something we need to tell people about so that they can help us protect it.

“We hope that our streams can be returned to their natural, astonishing beauty.”

The film was made in collaboration with Icknield Community College, Watlington Environment Group, Watlington Artists, Watlington Climate Action Group and the River Thame Conservation Trust.

It will be screened at Icknield Community College on February 10 at 7.45pm.

For tickets and more information, visit

www.thechalgrovebrook.uk