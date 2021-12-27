Killer given indefinite hospital order

A MAN who killed and mutilated his mother at a beauty spot because he believed she was a demon has been given an indefinite hospital order.

Daniel O’Hara-Wright, 24, was walking with his mother Carole, 62, in woodland at Watlington Hill on October 23 last year when he turned on her.

Oxford Crown Court heard how he used a broken glass bottle, sticks and his feet in the attack before removing his mother’s eyes.

O’Hara-Wright, formerly of Regent Avenue, Hillingdon, had paranoid schizophrenia and was found not guilty of murder by reason of insanity the end of the trial on December 10.

A pathologist described the injuries that Mrs Wright suffered as “extremely rare” and “bizarre”.

The cause of death was traumatic acute upper area obstruction, with blunt force injuries to the head, neck and chest and external neck compression.

The court heard how he and his mother had been walking at the National Trust estate when he attacked her ferociously.

He then fled across the countryside. He drank from a pond, then threw himself in front of a car and told the terrified driver he had fallen “from the sky” .

He bit the head off a chicken and climbed an electricity pylon, electrocuting himself so badly his arm had to be amputated.

Finally, he broke into a house and slashed at himself in a shower where he was later arrested by police after he broke into a house.

The jury was also told that he assaulted an officer by spitting at him and, on another occasion, attacked a nurse with a spoon.

Mr O’Hara-Wright was never brought into custody but was formally charged on November 5, 2020.

Detective Inspector Mike Roddy, of the Thames Valley Police major crime investigation unit, said that “tragic and horrific” incident has had a “huge impact” on Mrs Wright’s family.

He added: “My thoughts remain with them at what I am sure continues to be a very difficult time.”