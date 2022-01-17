Artists sign up

Monday, 17 January 2022

ABOUT 70 artists will take part in this year’s Watlington ArtWeeks, which will take place from May 14 to 22.

They will exhibit at 33 venues in the town, including open studios, churches, shops on High Street and private houses as well as the Tree Barn in Christmas Common.

