‘Puppy’ art at cafe

PAINTINGS by Margaret Peach are being exhibited at the Granary Café in Watlington until the end of the month.

These include snowy scenes and landscapes of Watlington and Ewelme painted on canvas as well as scenes of the Scottish borders.

Ms Peach, who lives in Allnut Close, moved to the town 10 years ago and has been painting professionally since the Seventies.

Her work has been exhibited at the Royal Scottish Academy and the Royal Society of Portrait Painters.

Her portrait of Douglas Hall, who led the establishment of the Scottish National Gallery of Modern Art, has recently been acquired by the Scottish National Portrait Gallery.

Ms Peach said: “There’s always something that makes you want to paint here in Watlington.

“I absolutely love snow so I chose these particular paintings for a seasonal exhibition at the café.

“When you paint so much, every painting is like a puppy you have to give away at some point but these are some of my favourites that I want to keep.”