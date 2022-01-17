New concert band director with illustrious music career

WATLINGTON Concert Band has appointed a new musical director.

Callum Rookes, 31, who is a professional tuba player, has taken over from Ben Ruffer.

Mr Rookes, who serves in the Central Band of the Royal Air Force, was classically trained at Trinity College of Music, Det Jyske Musikkonservatorium in Aarhus, Denmark, and the Royal Danish Academy of Music in Copenhagen.

He has performed at venues around the world, including the Lincoln Centre in New York, Tokyo Metropolitan Theatre in Japan, Aarhus Symphony Hall, Royal Albert Hall, Cadogan Hall and Royal Festival Hall. During his audition, he played with the band for more than three hours.

Mr Rookes said: “I’m feeling thoroughly excited to work with the band. When I auditioned I got a great feeling about them and a really friendly vibe. I’m excited to see what we can do together.”

He made his debut as a conductor at the Cambridge University West Road Concert Hall when he was 16. Since then, he has conducted ensembles including the Band of the Coldstream Guards and Central Band of the Royal Air Force.

Mr Rookes, who lives in Windsor, said: “I needed more conducting experience and roles like this are a rare thing to find and it was just on my doorstep.

“Conducting has been a passion of mine and something I want to build a career out of.

“It’s like a drug — when you have regular rehearsals and see everyone working hard and getting better and developing together, that’s a very addictive feeling.

“We’ve got our doors open and we are looking to accept more players.”

The band, which has about 25 members, rehearses at Pyrton village hall every Wednesday from 8pm to 10pm.

Mr Rookes has also performed with artists including Tom Jones, Leona Lewis, James Blunt, Sheridan Smith, Jeff Goldblum, Bryn Terfel, Nicola Roberts and McFly.

He was selected to perform at the Royal British Legion’s Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall and has taken part in the National Act of Remembrance in Whitehall, Trooping the Colour and the VE Day and VJ Day 75th anniversary commemorations.

He served in the Band of the Coldstream Guards until February last year and performed at major state ceremonial events such as the state visits of French president Emmanuel Macron, then US president Donald Trump and the King and Queen of Spain.