Monday, 17 January 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Fashion talk

DR KATHRYN HARKUP will give a talk entitled “Dying Beautiful” at a meeting the Ridgway University of the Third Age group to held at St Leonard’s Church in Watlington on Tuesday, starting at 2.30pm.

She will explore strange and dangerous fashion trends in history.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33