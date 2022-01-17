Clear future

THE minibus service run by the Fish volunteer ... [more]
RESIDENTS of Watlington would like better public transport and electric cars to help reduce carbon emissions from traffic.
These were the findings of transport survey carried out by the parish council. Ninety-five people responded.
The council is now looking into providing electric vehicle charging points in the car parks around the town.
