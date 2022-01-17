House plan at farm rejected

PLANS for a new a house on a former chalk pit near Watlington have been refused permission.

Geoffrey Copas wanted to build the property at Lys Mill Farm at the top of Cobditch Hill as well as turning 35 acres of arable farmland into a wildflower and grass meadow.

A planning statement by Duncan Gibson Consultancy said the house would reflect the highest standards of architecture and help raise standards of design in the area.

The application was supported by Watlington Parish Council but Britwell Salome parish meeting and many local residents objected, saying the development would destroy the rural landscape.

South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, refused consent due to the detrimental effect on the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

It said: “By virtue of its location, size, scale, mass and design, the proposed development is not truly outstanding or exceptional in architectural design standards and would not significantly enhance its immediate setting.

“It therefore forms a discordant development and undesirable intrusion within the open rural landscape of the AONB, adversely impacting the special landscape qualities of this part of the Chilterns.

“It would also result in light pollution, which would be visible and intrusive at night, adversely affecting the dark skies of the AONB.

“The proposal would lead to a development in an isolated rural location, which is unsustainable as it has poor links to the main body of the nearest settlement, resulting in the occupiers being reliant on the private car in order to access essential services and facilities.”