Art workshops

AN artist from Benson is offering free workshops for people who want to learn how to draw.

Clare Davis was selling her work at the Watlington Christmas market and was struck by how many people said they would love to draw but didn’t think they would be good at it.

Ms Davis, who has done illustrations for John Lewis and Extinction Rebellion, will be holding workshops at the Methodist Church in Watlington on January 24, from 10am to 2pm, on January 26 from 6pm to 8pm and on January 29 from 10am to noon.