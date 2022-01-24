Family drapery business celebrates 40th birthday

ONE of Watlington’s oldest independent businesses is celebrating its 40th anniversary.

Drapes Design Co, a soft furnishings and curtain manufacturer based in Couching Street, is run by Belle Richardson.

The shop was opened in 1982 by her mother Karla Edis, 74, who used to work part-time at an interior design shop in Great Missenden, Buckinghamshire.

She made lampshades and cushions and then started making curtains for customers, helping them to choose fabrics and styles.

Karla’s husband Martin, 73, used to run the menswear department at Harrods.

The couple decided to go into business together after moving to Brightwell Baldwin.

Now they are retired, 48-year-old Mrs Richardson runs the shop solo.

She said: “The shop has been a part of my life for a very long time. I did various other jobs but then the lady who was helping out my mum and Martin moved away so I started working with them full-time in 1997.

“I did an interior design course in 1998 and have been here ever since. When they retired about three years ago, I took it on. We didn’t make a big thing of it but they gradually stepped back.

“Working with my clients is the thing I enjoy the most about the job — I have lovely clients that became like friends to me and it’s lovely to get repeat business.

“I just enjoy it when people come back and want to work with you again. You get to know them and their children. We are very well located in Watlington and so many people phone me to say, ‘I’ve driven past your shop so many times, I finally decided to make an appointment’, which is lovely.”

Mrs Richardson, who lives with her partner Jamie, 48, and children Jodie, 18, and Max, 14, had to close the showroom during the coronavirus lockdowns but kept working with clients individually.

She said: “It has been okay for us during covid. We had to close completely during the first lockdown but we could still work with clients during the second and third ones and offer the normal service.

“People normally spend money on holidays but the pandemic has meant that they are now spending it on their houses instead.

“We have been very busy and have had a very good six months. We are very lucky that people want to support what we do.”

Mr and Mrs Edis, who live in Watcombe Road, started the business by making curtains in the back room of the shop.

They were so successful that in 1989 Mr Edis resigned from Harrods so he could devote his time to the new business.

The couple’s first shop was in a different unit in Couching Street and was initially shared with June White’s shoe shop, where Mrs Edis has a small workroom upstairs. The couple later also took over premises in High Street to use as a workroom, which gave them more space.

They bought the current premises two years later and the business expanded with more upholstery, lightning, carpets and rugs.

Mrs Edis, who was born in Germany, said: “When we started, it was an exciting new venture and wonderful. It was a different era but great fun.

“We had moved to the area and realised it was too complicated to travel to London every day, so Martin suggested I should start my own business.

“I’m delighted that Belle has taken over. It has been going for a long time and we have been very lucky — we worked for a lot of important names for many years and had wonderful customers.”

Mr Edis, who is a former chairman of Watlington Parish Council, said: “We never thought it would last this long.

“Belle has been with us for the past 25 years and she is now the face of it and the future of it.

“It’s only really dawning on us as to how long it has been since Karla first advertised in the Watlington Times in 1982. We couldn’t afford the Henley Standard then.”

Famous faces to have visited the shop include former chat show host Michael Parkinson and his wife Mary.