A MEMBER of Watlington parish council has resigned.

Richard Dorney-Savage was a member of the council’s strategy committee.

Matt Reid, who chairs the council, said: “Juggling home life and the demands of the council became tricky but Richard is still going to contribute towards youth projects.

“It’s a real loss for the council and it is unfortunate but we will continue with our work.

“We are looking to fill a position for the relationship with the schools and to connect with young families.”

The council currently has 10 councillors so is four short.

