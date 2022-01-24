Someone’s trying to ruin my business, says farmer
A MEMBER of Watlington parish council has resigned.
Richard Dorney-Savage was a member of the council’s strategy committee.
Matt Reid, who chairs the council, said: “Juggling home life and the demands of the council became tricky but Richard is still going to contribute towards youth projects.
“It’s a real loss for the council and it is unfortunate but we will continue with our work.
“We are looking to fill a position for the relationship with the schools and to connect with young families.”
The council currently has 10 councillors so is four short.
