Staying online

Someone’s trying to ruin my business, says farmer
A FARMER has claimed someone is trying to ... [more]
Monday, 24 January 2022
WATLINGTON Parish Council meetings could continue taking place online.
Councillors who met on Zoom last week said they felt that online meetings would be better attended.
Matt Reid, who chairs the council, said: “We need to preserve our working body and can’t afford to lose more people.”
24 January 2022
More News:
Someone’s trying to ruin my business, says farmer
A FARMER has claimed someone is trying to ... [more]
POLL: Have your say