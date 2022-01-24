Staying online

Monday, 24 January 2022

WATLINGTON Parish Council meetings could continue taking place online.

Councillors who met on Zoom last week said they felt that online meetings would be better attended.

Matt Reid, who chairs the council, said: “We need to preserve our working body and can’t afford to lose more people.”

