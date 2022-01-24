Emergency measures

WATLINGTON Parish Council has committed to doing more to tackle the climate emergency.

Members have agreed to protect the environment and natural world in the parish and to continue supporting local green groups.

Councillor Steve Bolingbroke said: “If we declare an emergency, we need to do something about it and address it.

“There’s no evidence being presented to this council so we can’t really assess it.

“We haven’t put any measures in place and I don’t think it makes any difference and we should do something about it.”

Councillor Terry Jackson said the Watlington Climate Action Group had been nominated for the Climate Action Heroes Award given by the High Sheriff of Oxfordshire.

The council agreed to write a letter in support of the nomination.

It will also look at allocating money to buy environmental books for the library which currently only has one book for younger people that explains climate change.