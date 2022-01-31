Youth club leader leaves after 15 years, saying she’ll miss young people

THE leader of Watlington Youth Club is retiring after more than 15 years.

Gillian Cottle, 63, will leave at the end of next month as she is moving to Nottingham where her son and his wife live.

Mrs Cottle, a seamstress who lives in Paul’s Way, said: “It’s really quite sad to be leaving the club and Watlington, which has been the most wonderful place to live.

“I’ve enjoyed being with young people — they have always been lovely and I think they enjoyed their time here too.

“I find that the majority of young people have a good heart and spending time with them has been a lovely thing to do for the past 15 years. I’m hoping to stay on the committee to still help out with my knowledge of the club.

“We haven’t found a replacement yet but our new youth worker Terry Scott started this month and has been doing a fantastic job.

“I know I’m going to be leaving the club in good hands.

“I’ve always thought that working with young people was an important thing to do: they need more people to encourage them and speak up for them.

“It has been great to see people coming back after the club closed because of the pandemic.

“We have had about 20 children at each session and we hope the numbers will grow again.” The club meets at the sports pavilion off Shirburn Street from 6pm to 8pm every Thursday.

It hopes that a new building will be erected at the recreation ground in Love Lane.

The club says the sports pavilion does not have enough space for its activities and to store materials as the building is also used by local sports clubs.

The new building would be a “permanent young persons’ facility”, which could also be used by families visiting the recreation ground.

It could have cooking and toilet facilities, a lounge area, a computer room and a “quiet” room where people could chat. An initial budget of £25,000 was allocated to it from the Watlington young people’s fund.

In June the parish council was asked to confirm the preferred site at the recreation ground and to agree a budget of £3,000 to cover the cost of seeking external funding but councillors decided to defer the decision, saying it felt “premature”.

Before the youth club moved to the sports pavilion, the Rainbow nursery in Love Lane used to be a dedicated youth centre, the Anne Brown Centre. Before that young people used to gather at the old cinema in High Street.

For more information about the club and leader role, email svandepette@hotmail.com