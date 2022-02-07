Fascinating painting of old granary on show at library

A PAINTING of an old granary in Britwell Salome is on display at Watlington library.

James Kelso’s oil The Treasure of Britwell Salome — Vespers depicts the disused building hidden from the road and shielded by trees and hedgerows.

The painting, along with a companion piece of the same building called Matins, was accepted by the the Royal Society of British Artists for exhibition at its annual shows both last year and in 2020.

Mr Kelso, who lives in Watlington, said: “The building was pointed out to me by a friend. I had driven past it many times without ever noticing it.

“I went back to take a look and it really is a remarkable building, so I started painting one side of it and then went back to paint the back, which I thought would make for a more interesting painting. As I was painting, I could hear the morning and evening bells from the church and that was the inspiration for the name of the paintings.

“The building is currently being taken down because the site is being redeveloped for housing. I have put a magnifying glass next to it at the library so that children looking at it can see it in more detail.”

Dr Anna Tilley, who chairs the Friends of Watlington Lbrary, said: “We are delighted to be able to display this wonderful painting and give everyone the opportunity to view it here in the library. There is so much to see in it that it needs multiple visits to truly appreciate all it has to offer.

“We are immensely grateful to James Kelso. His support of the library as a community art space is greatly appreciated.”

Mr Kelso is a self-taught artist who has had work exhibited at the Royal Academy and in galleries in Britain and America.