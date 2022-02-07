Red kite sculpture at homes

A SCULPTURE of a red kite could be installed in Watlington.

Beechcroft Developments, which built the Castle Gardens retirement complex in Shirburn Road, wants to install a monolith stone sculpture at the junction with Pyrton Lane.

The £12,300 sculpture by Alex Wenham would be about 2m high and provide an artistic landmark to welcome residents and visitors to the area.

In an application for planning permission to South Oxfordshire District Council, the developer says: “Beechcroft puts considerable effort and expense into the quality and landscaping of our external spaces and communal gardens.

“Artworks are an opportunity to provide the open space with sculptural seating and interactive works of art as well as looking to create links to the town of Watlington and village of Pyrton.”

The council has a policy that encourages developers to invest in public art.

This states that a work should be visible, bespoke for the location and made by a professional artist as well as being a celebration of the identity of a development.

Abigail Brown, arts officer at neighbouring Vale of White Horse District Council, said: “The proposal is a high quality and elegant solution... from an accomplished local artist and references the local natural history in keeping with the development surroundings.”

The council is due to make a decision by March 3.