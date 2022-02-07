Free art workshops draw people out of themselves

WATLINGTON arts hub has begun a new series of artist workshops.

The hub, which is a co-operative run by Jen Skene and Jules Bishop at the Methodist church in Shirburn Street, kicked off with drawing workshops given by Benson illustrator Clare Davis.

Mrs Skene said: “We did our first workshop in March 2020 but then covid slowed things down.

“We did a couple of sessions online and we started doing more in September.

“It’s an evolving space and we decided that print, ink making and drawing would be a good focus for the hub. Clare is our first guest artist and the workshops have been very well-attended.

“We wanted to encourage playfulness and dismantle those hard-held ideas that you have to draw in a certain way to be an artist and if you can’t do that, you shouldn’t draw at all.

“The hub is going really well and it has been very well received. We realised there wasn’t an art space in the town and I think it’s as important as an exercise venue or the library because it helps community cohesion in the same way and it helps people from different walks of life come together over a shared endeavour. We are hoping that it will continue to evolve — we are trying to make art more accessible to all and to make it an important part of daily life as well as demystifying it. We all have a playful side and we should experiment more in our art.

“We are now looking for funding so that we can continue to pay for the space and it can continue to be accessible to everyone free.”

Ms Davis, who has done illustrations for John Lewis and Extinction Rebellion, showed attendees her sketchbooks and encouraged them to get rid of old drawing habits. She said: “I think everyone enjoyed it — I wanted them to understand that you can develop your drawing skills in different ways and your drawing doesn’r necessarily have to be technically correct.

“Drawing is about experimenting and we wanted people to learn how to look at their work positively.”

Mrs Skene and Ms Bishop hold printmaking sessions at the hub on Tuesdays from 10am to noon.

No booking is required and materials are available on a pay-as-you-go basis.

For more information, email jencskene@gmail.com