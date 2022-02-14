All change

Crochet-makers give blankets to care home residents
HANDMADE blankets have been donated to a care ... [more]
Monday, 14 February 2022
MOST people in Watlington have taken action to be greener over the last three years.
A survey carried out by the Watlington Climate Action Group found that more than 62 per cent of respondents had significantly cut down single-use plastics.
The group will host a talk by Geordie Stewart, of Cosy Homes Oxfordshire, at the Spire and Spoke pub on March 10 at 7.30pm. For tickets, visit www.watlington
climateaction.org.uk/events
