All change

MOST people in Watlington have taken action to be greener over the last three years.

A survey carried out by the Watlington Climate Action Group found that more than 62 per cent of respondents had significantly cut down single-use plastics.

The group will host a talk by Geordie Stewart, of Cosy Homes Oxfordshire, at the Spire and Spoke pub on March 10 at 7.30pm. For tickets, visit www.watlington

climateaction.org.uk/events