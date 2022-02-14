100 new homes approved subject to bypass delivery

PLANS for up to 100 homes near Watlington have been approved.

South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, granted planning permission to Providence Land to build on land off Pyrton Lane.

The development will take up

3.52 hectares of the 14-hectare site and will be subject to the delivery of the Watlington bypass that will run through five development sites in the town and the neighbouring village of Pyrton.

The “edge road” is seen as vital to alleviate congestion and improve air quality in the centre of Watlington.

It will connect the B4009, which is south east of the town, with the junction with Pyrton Lane and Station Road. It will go from the B4009 Pyrton crossroads north of Watlington to Britwell Road in the south, running north of the former pig farm and cutting across Cuxham Road and eventually joining the B4009.

The plans also show a buffer between Watlington and Pyrton and allow for a new secondary school entrance and coach drop-off. Any additional landscaping, wildlife and recreational features could then be provided by Pyrton Parish Council with money from the community infrastructure levy paid by the developer.

Watlington and Pyrton parish councils supported the application, albeit the latter did so reluctantly. They both worked with the developer on the plans.

Colin Ludlow, who chairs Pyrton council, said: “There are strong planning reasons for opposing this application, not least its impact on views and the fact that it runs counter to the Pyrton neighbourhood plan.

“Our acquiescence is reluctant, painful and conditional but it makes little sense to any of us to pursue a costly and protracted planning battle.

“We believe the development will create an asset of value to both Watlington and Pyrton while maintaining the separate character of each community.

“Having helped to ease the passage of this application, the local community in Pyrton will be rightly outraged by any attempts to revise or evade these terms.”

Matt Reid, who chairs Watlington council, said: “It has been an extremely hard consensus across county, district and our two parishes and we would back Pyrton in their assertions and stand behind them. At present, we believe this is a workable scheme and we are in favour.”

Gill Bindoff, who chairs the Watlington neighbourhood plan advisory board, said: “This application has taken a very long time to get to the stage where you can determine it and great deal of work has been done on it over the years.

“We always wanted the infrastructure to be delivered first.”

Anna Badcock, who represents Watlington on the district council, said: “At the start of the process I asked Pyrton what they would like.

“‘Ideally, nothing’ was the resounding reply.

“What you have before you now is the least worst option. I would like to say thank you to Pyrton for their response — most people dislike change, particularly in such a beautiful area.”

District councillor Elizabeth Gillespie said: “It is fantastic that they all worked together. I’ve been involved in the Watlington edge road for a very long time and think it will be hugely beneficial to Watlington.”

District council planning officer Emma Bowerman said: “The development will play a significant role in the delivery of the edge road, which is an essential piece of infrastructure that will provide long-term mitigation for growth locally.

“A reduction of traffic will also improve the quality of the public realm in Watlington so these benefits are substantial.”

Shirburn parish meeting objected to the application, saying: “The proposed development harms the setting and the open character of the area, altering the historic relationship of the heritage asset with the larger village of Watlington.

“The proximity of the application site to the Chilterns AONB must also be noted and the harmful impact that the proposed development may have on views, both into and from the AONB.”

Meanwhile, 183 new homes are being built as part of the Redkite View development between the B4009 Britwell Road and the B480 Cuxham Road and 240 at another two sites, one north of Watlington Road and The Sands and the other east of Hale Road.