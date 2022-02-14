Shopkeepers encourages thank-you heart messages

A SHOPKEEPER in Watlington is encouraging people to spread the love while raising money for the town’s youth club.

Steph Van de Pette set up So Sustainable in High Street to provide refill products and sustainable alternatives to common household products.

In the lead-up to Valentine’s Day on Monday, her shop window has been decorated with dozens of cardboard hearts on which residents have written messages to their friends and loved ones.

Mrs Van de Pette, who lives in Spring Lane, Watlington, said: “We’re displaying cardboard hearts with messages of love and appreciation.

“Anyone can write a heart to show someone they care.

“There are so many lovely people in Watlington — it’s a lovely place to live and it’s the people that make it that way. I wanted to say thank you and it turned out so many other people wanted to do that too.

“A lot of the messages are anonymous, which I really liked. Most people are saying thanks to those who are doing so much for the community, which shows how many lovely people live here.”

People who received mentions in the window display include Watlington Parish Council chairman Matt Reid “for caring so much about our community”, butcher Tom Calnan “for making the best sausages for miles around”, Katy Fox “for being a brilliant head librarian” and Claire Hodges, who chairs Watlington Primary School’s parent teacher association “for all your hard work and dedication to the school”.

Mrs Van de Pette, who is secretary of Watlington youth club, said: “We’re suggesting a donation of £1 per heart, which will go to the youth club.

“We are in a state of change as our leader Gill Cottle is leaving after a long time so I thought it would be good to raise a bit of money and do something for the kids.

“We are trying to broaden the appeal of the club. It usually meets one day a week but we want to do more and are trying to set up different sessions, working with as many organisations in the town as possible.

“We are already working with Watlington arts hub to organise art sessions that will encourage creativity.”

The club hopes that a new building will be erected at the recreation ground in Love Lane as the sports pavilion where it currently meets does not have enough space for its activities and to store materials as the building is also used by local sports clubs.

The new building would be a “permanent young persons’ facility”, which could also be used by families visiting the recreation ground.

It could have cooking and toilet facilities, a lounge area, a computer room and a “quiet” room where people could chat.

An initial budget of £25,000 was allocated to it from the Watlington young people’s fund.

In June, the parish council was asked to confirm the preferred site at the recreation ground and to agree a budget of £3,000 to cover the cost of seeking external funding but councillors deferred a decision.

For more information about the club, email svandepette@hotmail.com