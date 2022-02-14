Monday, 14 February 2022

Blues concert

A BLUES concert featuring musicians Pete Brown, Andy Crowdy and Sam Wilkinson will take place at St Leonard’s Church in Watlington on March 1.

For tickets, visit www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/
blues-night-doors-open-at-630pm-tickets-256972590937


