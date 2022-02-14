Monday, 14 February 2022

Flowers for royal jubilee

A FLOWER festival is to take place at St Leonard’s Church in Watlington during the June bank holiday weekend to celebrate the Queen’s platinum jubilee.

The theme will be “happy and glorious” and no experience is needed to take part.

For more information, email organiser Janet Vaughan on k.vaughan@sky.com

