Flowers for royal jubilee

Crochet-makers give blankets to care home residents
HANDMADE blankets have been donated to a care ... [more]
Monday, 14 February 2022
A FLOWER festival is to take place at St Leonard’s Church in Watlington during the June bank holiday weekend to celebrate the Queen’s platinum jubilee.
The theme will be “happy and glorious” and no experience is needed to take part.
For more information, email organiser Janet Vaughan on k.vaughan@sky.com
14 February 2022
