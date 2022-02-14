Designer plea

Crochet-makers give blankets to care home residents
HANDMADE blankets have been donated to a care ... [more]
Monday, 14 February 2022
THE Friends of Watlington Library are looking for a graphic designer to create their author talks posters.
The talks, which normally happen eight times a year, are the main fundraising events at the library.
If you can help, email friendsofwatlingtonlibrary@
gmail.com
14 February 2022
