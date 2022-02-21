Celebration for jubilee

CELEBRATIONS for the Queen’s platinum jubilee in Watlington could include music performances and an exhibition of pictures of the town in the Fifties.

The parish council says it has received suggestions from local groups and is contacting businesses to ask if they would like to contribute to the events in June.

Watlington Concert Band will also be asked to perform.

Councillor Tim Horton said: “It’s a very good idea to have a town celebration and a small stage could be erected in the paddock for music performances.

“Hopefully, young people will get involved as it feels like the time to pass it on to the new generation.

“I would be happy to contribute with a photography exhibition of Watlington in the Fifties as it would be a perfect time to showcase that.”

Watlington Business Association is planning to put up bunting and has asked the parish council to contribute £500 towards it.

If you would like to take part, email the parish clerk Kristina Tynan on kristina@

watlington-oxon-pc.gov.uk