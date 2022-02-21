Paths and cycleways to link estates with town centre

PATHS and cycle routes could be created in Watlington to connect new housing developments with the town centre.

The parish council has agreed in principle to create new rights of way on its land at the Marlbrook estate for people to walk and cycle between the estates, Willow Close and the town centre.

Developers Providence Land and Redrow are building 70 houses on land off Cuxham Road and 60 on land west of Pyrton Lane.

The council will need to persuade Redrow to make provision for the new routes in its layouts and hopes the developer will bear the cost.

The council says the paths and cycle routes should be wide enough for pedestrians, cyclists and mobility vehicles to use them.

Councillor Andrew McAuley said: “We are writing a walking and cycling strategy for the town and want it to be achievable.”

Some councillors raised concerns about using the council land as they would prefer to see this used for affordable housing or for a new youth club. Councillor Tim Horton said: “That land is worth a lot of money and we should use it for something more considerable.

“We should be looking at the interests of the council as a landowner and should have a discussion about affordable housing on that piece of land.”

Matt Reid, who chairs the council, said: “We don’t know what the value of the land is until the scheme is in place.

“It’s our land to give away for something that we want to achieve. We need to move forward in discussions with the developer.”

Watlington youth club, which meets at the sports pavilion off Shirburn Street, has been looking to relocate for several years because the building does not have enough space for its activities and to store materials and it is also used by local sports clubs.

Last year, the council was asked to confirm the preferred site for a new building and to agree a budget of £3,000 to cover the cost of seeking external funding but councillors deferred a decision.