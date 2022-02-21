Council to meet in flesh again

WATLINGTON Parish Council will begin meeting in person again next month.

A council meeting held via Zoom last week heard that in-person meetings would feel more democratic.

Councillor Tim Horton said: “My view is that the general public is going back to meeting in person and if we continue with Zoom meetings we are going against the formal advice.

“We are missing out hugely not meeting face-to-face and I don’t think it’s a productive way of conducting our business.

“People should have the opportunity to meet us so that business is conducted in a fair and democratic way.”

Councillor Roger Beattie said: “The public needs to have the opportunity to meet us in person.”

Matt Reid, who chairs the council, said: “We want to make the council accessible for young families and online council meetings can work really well for people who have childcare responsibilities.”

Councillor Terry Jackson said: “I have difficulties with attending meetings in person and if we go back to that I’ll have to ask if we can have a better way to join remotely.”

Councillor Andrew McAuley said that if the meetings went back to in-person, councillors attending via video link would legally not be able to vote.

He added: “We would have to seriously consider how to approach that.”

The council agreed to meet in person in March but committees can still meet online if each chairman agrees.