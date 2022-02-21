Save our chalk stream

MORE than 200 people attended the launch of a film about Chalgrove Brook.

The 37-minute documentary aims to raise awareness about the importance of the chalk stream, which rises in the hills above the town.

It was written and produced by

Nicola Shafer, who co-founded the Watlington Climate Action Group, and features footage shot in and around the river using drones, interviews with local experts and readings by acting couple Jeremy Irons and Sinead Cusack, who live in the town.

People gathered at Icknield Community College to see the film, which is called The Chalgrove Brook — Rescuing a Chalk Stream, and take part in a question and answer session with the experts featured.

These included ecological scientist Iain Naismith, Daniel Moden, head of geography at the college, Mike Chadwick, who helped set up the Watercourses Project through Watlington Environment Group, and Jaine McCormack, an artist who organised the green plan art trail in the town over the summer.

They were were introduced by Roselle Chapman, of the charity Wild Oxfordshire.

Ms Chapman said: “The fact that the launch event sold out so quickly means that people care about the future of the brook and are concerned about the impact of our modern life on it.” Ms Shafer, a photographer and film-maker who lives in St Leonard’s Close, Watlington, said: “The chalk stream is something I only recently became aware of and it was Roselle who suggested making a 15-minute video about it.

“At first, I wasn’t entirely convinced that people would find it interesting but I quickly realised that there was a compelling story to tell and so much more to say that a 15-minute video became a 37-minute film.”

The documentary explains how the stream flows through Cuxham to Chalgrove and Stadhamption and eventually to Chiselhampton, where it joins the River Thame.

The experts explain on camera how the brook is ecologically and historically important, playing a vital part in the development of the settlements along its length as well as the different components that caused its pollution.

Mr Naismith said: “It was used for washing animals and people as well as working metals and later on for water power. It was a very important asset to the area but gradually its importance diminished and it is now under threat for multiple reasons.

“Unfortunately, people are not aware that something that they pour down a road drain goes directly into a water course.”

Mr Chadwick said: “As part of the project, it was interesting to listen to residents’ stories about the brook. So many of them had memories of swimming or bathing in it in their youth or remember different kinds of fish that used to populate it and it’s clear they know it’s a resource worth protecting.”

Ms McCormack explained how Watlington artists used their work to raise awareness of the brook.

In August, the artists worked on a trout installation which was the main symbol of the town’s art trail and was exhibited in front on the town hall.

“We thought people would be engaged by something that they could see,” said Ms McCormack. “The fact that Watlington is where it is today is because of this brook, which was fundamental to its development and history.

“A lot of our artists feel very strongly about the environment and we wanted to provoke a reaction because people can relate to a piece of art.”

Subjects that came up in the questions after the screening included the impact on the brook of hundreds of new homes and the proposed “edge road”, or bypass.

Mr Chadwick said: “The new edge road will cross the stream and it’s vital that this is done in a way that safeguards that stretch.

“But we should be focusing on the positives as well — I think it’s possible to make small scale impacts that are extremely beneficial.”

Some people asked what they could do practically to help and how could they volunteer.

The film was made in collaboration with Icknield Community College, Watlington Environment Group, Watlington Artists, Watlington Climate Action Group and the River Thame Conservation Trust.

It was funded by Watlington Parish Council, Oxfordshire County Council, Magic Little Grants, H D H Wills, the Cobb Charity and the Doris Field Charity Trust.

Tickets for the event were free but there was a suggested donation of £4 and the proceeds will be used for conservation work related to the brook and to raise awareness.

For more information, visit www.thechalgrovebrook.uk