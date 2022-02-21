Hopes of swimming pool are dashed

A SWIMMING pool is unlikely to be built in Watlington despite residents wanting one.

Anna Badcock, who represents the town on South Oxfordshire District Council, said a pool would be expensive both to build and maintain.

She was speaking at a meeting of the parish council last week as members discussed a new sports and recreation strategy.

Last summer, a survey conducted by the council showed that swimming was the most popular sport among residents with half of respondents saying that they swam.

A swimming pool was the most popular choice for a new sports facility with 60 per cent of respondents supporting it.

Councillor Badcock said: “The chances of Watlington getting a swimming pool are very slim, I’m afraid, and the cost would be a lot of housing.

“This has been a recurrent issue for decades, long before my time as a councillor, but swimming pools are very expensive to build and even more expensive to maintain.

“Finding the land is also a very big issue — we are looking at a minimum of 10 years for a project like this and I think it would have to come with a lot of houses and we don’t want that.

“Watlington needs a clear plan on how to spend Community Infrastructure Levy money coming from the developments in the parish.

“Having a plan on how the money would benefit the community will be key to ensure we keep that money in the town.”

In a 2003 survey, 67 per cent of respondents wanted a pool but the idea was thought to be unviable and failed to make any progress as no volunteers could be found.

However, in the parish council prioritisation process to identify how CIL money and other funding should be spent, there were no votes for a swimming pool.

Last year’s survey also found that a third of respondents played football locally and another fifth elsewhere.

Membership at Watlington FC has grown in recent years and it now has four men’s teams and nine junior teams.

Residents said they would like to see an additional grass pitch and the football club estimated that it would need to double the area available for pitches to accommodate all its teams.

In October, the club and Watlington Cricket Club were also asked to take over responsibility for the upkeep of the sports pavilion off Shirburn Road, which is owned by the council.

This followed criticism by the clubs of the council’s management of the building.

The council agreed to allow the clubs to look after the pavilion for a year as a one-year trial beginning next year, saying this would enable it to save money.